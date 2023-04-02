News 2 April 2023-Peter Dutton to fight on Liberal leadership following the party's defeat in the by-election
MP-elect Mary Doyle reacts during a Labor Party by-election function at Boronia Bowls Club in Melbourne, Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Victorian seat of Aston held a by-election following the resignation of Alan Tudge in February. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
Peter Dutton to fight on as Liberal leader following the party's defeat in the Aston by-election. At least 18 dead in tornadoes across the US, And in sports, An inquiry is announced into claims of race fixing in Tasmania's harness racing industry.
