Urdu News 20 November 2022

COP27 reaches a climate change funding deal for vulnerable countries. Donald Trump allowed back on Twitter - but says he doesn’t want to return. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declines to give a timeline for improving relationships with China. former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday called supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. All set for the inaugural FIFA world cup 2022.
