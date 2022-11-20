Urdu News 20 November 2022

SBS Urdu

COP27 Climate Summit

Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, left speaks during an opening session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: AP / Peter Dejong/AP

Published 20 November 2022 at 4:58pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
COP27 reaches a climate change funding deal for vulnerable countries. Donald Trump allowed back on Twitter - but says he doesn’t want to return. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declines to give a timeline for improving relationships with China. former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday called supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. All set for the inaugural FIFA world cup 2022.

