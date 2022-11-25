Urdu News 25 November 2022

Locals observe the rising floodwaters on the western side of the central business district, at Forbes, in the Central West of New South Wales, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Source: AAP / MURRAY MCCLOSKEY/AAPIMAGE
Published 25 November 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
The Home Affairs Minister meets western Sydney mayors opposed to the repatriation of Australians linked to I-S fighters A report to shed light on Scott Morrison's appointment to multiple ministries when he was prime minister. For more details listen to Urdu News
Published 25 November 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Share