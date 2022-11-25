SBS Urdu

Urdu News 25 November 2022

SBS Urdu

NSW FLOODS

Locals observe the rising floodwaters on the western side of the central business district, at Forbes, in the Central West of New South Wales, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Source: AAP / MURRAY MCCLOSKEY/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS

The Home Affairs Minister meets western Sydney mayors opposed to the repatriation of Australians linked to I-S fighters A report to shed light on Scott Morrison's appointment to multiple ministries when he was prime minister. For more details listen to Urdu News

Published 25 November 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Advocates have welcomed a new assistance program by one of Australia's biggest banks to help survivors of financial abuse, but say more action is needed.

آسٹریلین بینک گھریلو تشدد کے دوران مالی استحصال کی روک تھام میں کیا کردار ادا کرسکتے ہیں؟

Nurses hold placards during a nurses’ strike outside the NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Urdu News Wednesday 23 Nov 2022

Home schooling

Why more families are choosing home education?

Hobart wharf

Opportunities and challenges for new migrants in Tasmania