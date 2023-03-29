Urdu news 29 March 2023: Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Toddler obesity study

Embargoed to 0001 Thursday November 30 File photo dated 24/01/16 of a child playing with plastic building blocks. More than half the two-year-old children alive today in the US are on track to be obese in their 30s, a study has found.. Issue date: Thursday November 30, 2017. See PA story HEALTH Obese. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A report reveals most toddler and baby foods don't meet nutrition criteria, an apology from several Members of Parliament and in cricket, teen sensation Pheobe Litchfield named in the Australia's squad.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan Report: Bill to curb the power of Chief Justice

Adnan in Hotel

How quarantine during Ramadan taught me resilience: A personal account

New First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf standing on an election platform in front of a banner reading "Stronger for Scotland".

Humza Yousef becomes Scotland's first Muslim leader

Ramadan connects (2).png

How Ramadan increases binding for an Australian Muslim family of a special child?