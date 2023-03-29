Urdu news 29 March 2023: Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Embargoed to 0001 Thursday November 30 File photo dated 24/01/16 of a child playing with plastic building blocks. More than half the two-year-old children alive today in the US are on track to be obese in their 30s, a study has found.. Issue date: Thursday November 30, 2017. See PA story HEALTH Obese. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/Alamy