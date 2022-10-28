Urdu News 28 October 2022

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media during a press conference inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers today handed down the 2022/23 Federal Budget. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 October 2022 at 4:58pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
New South Wales and Federal governments announce a buyback scheme for flood-devastated communities. For more details listen to Urdu news
