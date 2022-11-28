Urdu News Monday 28 November 2022

SBS Urdu

ANTHONY ALBANESE IR BILL SPEECH

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the Fair Work Legislation Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 28 November 2022 at 7:34pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Labor's Respect At Work legislation has passed Parliament, paving the way for stronger accountability in Australian workplaces where sexual harassment occurs. The Reserve Bank governor has apologised for suggesting to Australians that interest rates were going to stay low as the nation battled inflation over the past few years. For more details listen to Urdu News

Source: SBS
