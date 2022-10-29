SBS Urdu

Urdu News Saturday 29 October 2022

Syria food aid

Threats to food aid have been an ongoing problem for families in Syria affected by the conflict. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 29 October 2022 at 6:50pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS

Australian families arrive in Sydney after repatriation from Syrian detention camps, Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery to repair skull fracture after home invasion attack and in sport, Former sports presenter demands compensation for Channel Nine dismissal.

