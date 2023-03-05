Urdu news Sunday 5 March 2023 - Thousands marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge for WorldPride

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE MARCH

People march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for equality as part of the 2023 WorldPride festival in Sydney, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anthony Albanese joins the campaigning in New South Wales, ahead of this month's state election, Indigenous Australians reflect on the significance of the Sydney Harbour Bridge walk for WorldPride, and Australia into World Test Championship Final as India made to wait.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shahida Raza.jpg

Sports roundup: Australia reached in ICC World Test Championship Final

Photo.jpeg

What happens to your visa application if you fail health examination?

Trieu Thi Tien has been trained to use a new accounting software program (Supplied).jpg

How financial literacy is lifting women out of poverty?

PAKISTAN POLITICS

Pakistan report: Supreme Court to rule on election date announcement delays