Urdu News Sunday 1 January 2023

The National Archives of Australia has released Cabinet records from 2000.

The National Archives of Australia has released Cabinet records from 2000.

Published 1 January 2023 at 5:02pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Australia imposes compulsory coronavirus testing for travellers arriving from China starting from the 5th. January. The world mourns the death of former Pope Benedict, who died at 95. Rafael Nadal addresses retirement concerns, following a shock loss at the United Cup.

Post-COVID Sydney Harbor Fireworks: An unforgettable experience for many

پچھلے 25 سالوں میں آسٹریلیا ایب اوریجینل افراد کی نمائندگی میں کتنی بہتری لایا ہے؟

Pakistani doctoral student at RMIT found an innovative way to remove microplastics from water

Urdu News Wednesday 28 December 2022