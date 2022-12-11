Urdu News Sunday 11 December 2022

SBS Urdu

The Morocco players celebrate at full time after defeating Spain on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Published 11 December 2022 at 3:11pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Energy minister Chris Bowen rejects suggestions the government's energy plan will hike inflation. France will play Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Thursday morning. For more details listen to Urdu News

