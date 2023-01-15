SBS Urdu

Urdu news Sunday 15 January 2023

Floodwaters in Northern Queensland

Floodwaters in Northern Queensland Source: Twitter / Twitter/Greg Leach

Published 15 January 2023 at 4:29pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
A severe weather warning remains in place for north and central Queensland, Tens of thousands of Israelis flock to the streets to protest the Prime Minister's new legal reforms and in sport, FIFA fines the Mexican Football Association after fans adopted homophobic slurs in World Cup matches.

