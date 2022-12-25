Urdu News Sunday 25 December

The country's main Christmas tree seen on Sofiyivska Square in Kyiv. A 12-meter tree was erected at a square in front of St. Sophia Cathedral, as people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv are preparing for Christmas and the New Year's holidays, despite ongoing attacks by the Russian military. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 25 December 2022 at 5:15pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Stranded passengers on their way to the UK after a Qantas emergency landing. Two inmates escape from a women's prison in Townsville. And in cricket, David Warner says he preparing to play his very best, come the Boxing Day Test.
