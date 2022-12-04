SBS Urdu

Urdu News Sunday 4 December 2022

A loader shifts coal in Newcastle on Tuesday, June 5, 2012. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2022 at 4:26pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:33pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
The federal government is facing resistance from the states over its request for caps on coal prices. Further details on the Voice to Parliament to be released before the referendum. Socceroos fans keep spirits high despite the knockout World Cup loss to Argentina.

