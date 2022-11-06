SBS Urdu

Urdu News Sunday 6 November 2022

SBS Urdu

Federal Minster Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen

澳洲聯邦氣候變化和能源部長鮑文 Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS

Full News bulletin in Urdu. The government has agreed to meet business groups halfway on some of the more contentious parts of its industrial relations bill. Australian PM is not attending The COP27 climate summit that begins Sunday [[Nov 6]] in the Egypt. England's tight final-over win over Sri Lanka, ensuring Jos Buttler's men qualified for the semi-finals ahead of Australia.

Published 6 November 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PAKISTAN IMRAN KHAN SHOOTING AFTERMATH

Current Affairs: Is gulf widening between Imran Khan and the army chief?

CRICKET ENGLAND PAKISTAN

Muhammad Haris talks about his debut performance in the worldcup

NSW FLOODS

Urdu News Friday 04 November 2022

Panel discussion with visiting Pakistani sport journalists

Discussion forum: Expectations, performances and upsets of T20 cricket world-cup 2022