Urdu News Sunday 6 November 2022

澳洲聯邦氣候變化和能源部長鮑文 Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE
Published 6 November 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Full News bulletin in Urdu. The government has agreed to meet business groups halfway on some of the more contentious parts of its industrial relations bill. Australian PM is not attending The COP27 climate summit that begins Sunday [[Nov 6]] in the Egypt. England's tight final-over win over Sri Lanka, ensuring Jos Buttler's men qualified for the semi-finals ahead of Australia.
Published 6 November 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Share