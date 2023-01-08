Urdu News Sunday 8 January 2023

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (right) and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles are seen at a doorstop in Geelong, Saturday, January 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
An Indigenous Australian organisation says further details on a Voice to Parliament will be announced after the Opposition leader criticised the proposal for lack of detail. Clean-up efforts continue in parts of Western Australia, as authorities assess the damage caused by record flooding. Australia's hope of a 3-nil series sweep of South Africa is slipped away.
Published 8 January 2023 at 5:07pm
Source: SBS
