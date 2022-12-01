Urdu News Thursday 01 December 2022

SBS Urdu

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison delivers an address to the Australian Financial Review Banking and Wealth Summit in Sydney, Thurday, April 6, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Potential trouble still brewing for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 1 December 2022 at 4:15pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Potential trouble still brewing for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Investigators probe the letter bombing of Ukraine's embassy in Spain and in World Cup, the Socceroos to face Argentina after their historic World Cup triumph against Denmark.

