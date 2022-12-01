Urdu News Thursday 01 December 2022

Potential trouble still brewing for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP
Published 1 December 2022 at 4:15pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Potential trouble still brewing for former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Investigators probe the letter bombing of Ukraine's embassy in Spain and in World Cup, the Socceroos to face Argentina after their historic World Cup triumph against Denmark.
Published 1 December 2022 at 4:15pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share