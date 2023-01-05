SBS Urdu

Urdu News Thursday 05 January 2023

The seat of the US House Speaker standing empty.

It's the first time since 1923 that the US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker on the first round of voting. Source: Getty / Olivier Douliery

Published 5 January 2023 at 2:58pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Bushfire emergency warning issued to parts of Western Australia's South West region, U-S house adjourns as Republican Kevin McCarthy loses 6th round of voting for House speaker role, and in sport, Novak Djokovic set to miss two key American tournaments if he does not get COVID-19 vaccination. Listen to Urdu news.

