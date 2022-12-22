SBS Urdu

Urdu News Thursday 22 December 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Source: ABACA

Published 22 December 2022 at 2:58pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
A man dead in a boating accident off the coast of Brisbane, More aid promised during a surprise White House visit by Ukraine's president and in sport, Football legend Pele to remain in hospital over Christmas as his condition worsens.

