Urdu News Tuesday 06 December 2022

The Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates another 25 basis points in its last fiscal decision of the year before Christmas. Source: AAP / AP / Mark Baker
Published 6 December 2022 at 4:02pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
The Reserve Bank has lifted rates again at its last meeting of the year, the Australian Government invests over 300 million dollars in the education of First Nations children and in sport, Brazil through to the World Cup quarter-finals, after demolishing South Korea four goals to one.
