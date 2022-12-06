SBS Urdu

Urdu News Tuesday 06 December 2022

A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia building.

The Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates another 25 basis points in its last fiscal decision of the year before Christmas. Source: AAP / AP / Mark Baker

Published 6 December 2022 at 4:02pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
The Reserve Bank has lifted rates again at its last meeting of the year, the Australian Government invests over 300 million dollars in the education of First Nations children and in sport, Brazil through to the World Cup quarter-finals, after demolishing South Korea four goals to one.

The economy is picking up, and wages are about to climb

Urdu News Monday 05 December 2022

Lionel Messi .jpg

World of sports: Australia has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

A loader shifts coal in Newcastle on Tuesday, June 5, 2012. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

Urdu News Sunday 4 December 2022

mental Health

Many young Aussies are pessimistic about the future