Urdu News Tuesday 08 November 2022

COP27 Climate Summit

Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, left speaks during an opening session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Source: AP / Peter Dejong/AP

Published 8 November 2022 at 3:31pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
The UN Secretary-General issues a dire climate change warning and Some New South Wales residents to remain isolated for weeks due to floods.

