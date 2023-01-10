SBS Urdu

Urdu News Tuesday 10 January 2023

SBS Urdu

INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE

انڈونیشیا کے صوبے مالوکو میں تنیمبر جزیرہ نما کے ساحل سے 7.6 شدت کے زلزلے نے کچھ رہائشیوں کو ڈارون تک ہلا کر رکھ دیا ہے۔ Source: EPA / USGS HANDOUT

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 3:51pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aftershocks expected in the Northern Territory following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia, Brazil's former President admitted to hospital, days after unrest in the capital, and in sport, Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI. Listen to Urdu News.

Published 10 January 2023 at 3:51pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrating after completing their century (AP Photo)

Usman Khawaja and Sarfaraz Ahmed are praised by fans for their historical innings in undecisive matches

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Urdu News Sunday 8 January 2023

Australian citizenship test

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future