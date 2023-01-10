Urdu News Tuesday 10 January 2023

انڈونیشیا کے صوبے مالوکو میں تنیمبر جزیرہ نما کے ساحل سے 7.6 شدت کے زلزلے نے کچھ رہائشیوں کو ڈارون تک ہلا کر رکھ دیا ہے۔ Source: EPA / USGS HANDOUT
Published 10 January 2023 at 3:51pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Aftershocks expected in the Northern Territory following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia, Brazil's former President admitted to hospital, days after unrest in the capital, and in sport, Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI. Listen to Urdu News.
