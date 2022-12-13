Urdu News Tuesday 13 December 2022

SBS Urdu

Published 13 December 2022 at 5:21pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pays tribute to the two Queensland police officers killed in an ambush at a rural property. Energy Minister Chris Bowen has defended the government's plan to put temporary price caps on energy as a measure to support households. For more details listen to Urdu News

