Urdu News Tuesday 22 November 2022

NSW FLOODS

Flooding is seen in South Lismore, NSW, Monday, October 24, 2022. Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 November 2022 at 4:29pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Further disaster payments for flood-hit New South Wales, Queensland police chief to keep job despite a report calling for leadership restructure and in sport, Indigenous Cricket to return in 2023 after two year hiatus.

