Urdu News Wednesday 23 Nov 2022

Nurses hold placards during a nurses’ strike outside the NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Nurses protesting against understaffing and difficult work conditions outside NSW Parliament House in Sydney on 15 February 2022. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 23 November 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 27 minutes ago at 5:00pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
The federal government passes its cheaper childcare law. Nurses across New South Wales strike over pay and work conditions. The process of making appointments to the top slots of the Pakistan Army had begun. FIFA Worldcup 2022: France defeated Australia and Saudi Arabia is celebrating victory against Argentina.

