Urdu News Wednesday 28 December 2022

A volunterr surf lifesaver looks out at Coogee beach during a press conference at Coogee Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 December 2022 at 5:01pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Anthony Albanese to outline a timetable for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The New South Wales Premier calls on people to stay safe at the beach after more than 600 surf rescues over the past three days. And Novak Djokovic arrives in Adelaide ahead of next month's Australian Open.
