Urdu News Wednesday 7 December 2022

Daily Life in Nablus, Palestine - 6 Dec 2022

A mural of journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh on a wall in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Shereen, a journalist, was shot dead by the Israeli army in the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera channel filed a case in the State Criminal Court against the Israeli army in the killing of Shireen. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 7 December 2022 at 4:39pm, updated an hour ago at 4:54pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Australian economic growth misses expectations as GDP increases. High-level meetings in Washington to reveal more details on Australia's arrangement on nuclear-powered submarines. The death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was taken to the International Criminal Court. Democratic US Senator wins Georgia's runoff election, securing a Democrat majority in the Senate for the rest of President Biden's term.

