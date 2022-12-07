Urdu News Wednesday 7 December 2022

A mural of journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh on a wall in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Shereen, a journalist, was shot dead by the Israeli army in the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank. Al-Jazeera channel filed a case in the State Criminal Court against the Israeli army in the killing of Shireen. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA