Urdu News Wednesday 11 January 2023 - Cardinal George Pell died of heart complications after hip surgery

Former Archbishop of Sydney cardinal George Pell attend the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on April 16, 2022 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Published 11 January 2023 at 3:28pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell dies in Rome, aged 81. A group of U-S politicians throw their support behind the AUKUS deal despite recent criticisms. Australian John Millman is knocked out of the Adelaide International tennis tournament.

