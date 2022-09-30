SBS Urdu

Urdu News 30 September 2022

Australian War Memorial

Australian War Memorial, Canberra Source: Flickr

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:57pm
By Nida Tahseen
Listen to Urdu News in this podcast.

Highlights
  • The Australian War Memorial has announced plans to expand its depiction of the nation's Frontier Wars
  • The United Nations condemns Russia's plans to annex four Ukrainian territories
Australian War Memorial

اردو خبریں 30 ستمبر 2022

OPTUS STOCK

Urdu News Thursday 29 September 2022

ANTAttorney-General Mark Dreyfus

Passport and Driving license numbers are among the details leaked - Urdu News 28 Sep. 2022

95th UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Women Junior Individual Time Trial

Pakistani cyclist shares her experience of taking part in the 2022 UCI road world championships