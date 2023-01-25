What do the players say about the performance of the Pakistan women's cricket team?

Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Meg Lanning of Australia during the First T20I cricket match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Meg Lanning of Australia during the First T20I cricket match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Sadaf Shams and Tuba Hassan of Pakistan Women's Cricket Team told SBS Urdu that they learned a lot from the Australian team and will improve their performance in the future.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next Prime Minister

Urdu News Wednesday 25 January 2023

DOMINIC PERROTTET RIGHT TO ASK SCHEME PRESSER

You can access your partner's domestic violence history under new scheme

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-25 at 2.12.52 PM.jpeg

Is Australia Day your preferred day for holding citizenship ceremonies?

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-25 at 2.12.52 PM.jpeg

کیا آپ چاہتے ہیں کہ آپکی آسٹریلین شہریت کی تقریب آسٹریلیا ڈے پر ہو؟