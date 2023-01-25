What do the players say about the performance of the Pakistan women's cricket team?
Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Meg Lanning of Australia during the First T20I cricket match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Sadaf Shams and Tuba Hassan of Pakistan Women's Cricket Team told SBS Urdu that they learned a lot from the Australian team and will improve their performance in the future.
