SBS Urdu

Why more families are choosing home education?

SBS Urdu

Home schooling

Asian mother playing with her daughter drawing together with color pencils at table in living room at home. parenthood or love and bonding expression concept. Source: Getty / Getty Images/Prasit

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2022 at 2:13pm
By Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Homeschooling has been on the rise in Australia for years, but due to COVID-19 it has seen an increase across the country. Is this trend still growing?

Published 23 November 2022 at 2:13pm
By Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Hobart wharf

Opportunities and challenges for new migrants in Tasmania

NSW FLOODS

Urdu News Tuesday 22 November 2022

cemetery.png

Growing up, Faiza was taught a cemetery is no place for a woman. Now she works in one

NSW floods

Urdu News Monday 21 November 2022