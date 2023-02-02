Why PhD students leave Australia after earning their degrees?

Australian universities receive billions of dollars from government for their Higher Degree Research (HDR) programs. These funds are used for awarding full, partial and need-based scholarships to national and international students. But after completing their doctoral studies in Australia, many overseas students choose to return home instead of continuing their academic or research careers here. The podcast features interviews with academics who left Australia and returned to their home countries.

پی ایچ ڈی اسکولرز آسٹریلیا چھوڑ کر کیوں چلے جاتے ہیں؟

