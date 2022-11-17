Will consumer Christmas spending be slashed due to cost of living pressures?

Man dressed as Santa Claus standing in supermarket, rear view. Source: Getty / Bec Parsons/Getty Images
Published 17 November 2022 at 9:06pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Cost of living pressures and financial stress could mean families that celebrate Christmas this year will spend less on presents compared to previous years. While festive business traders are hoping that holiday spending is one budget that won't be slashed.
