ثقافتی پس منظر آسٹریلین باشندوں کی صحت پر مختلف انداز میں اثر انداز ہوتا ہے: رپورٹ

ثقافتی پس منظر آسٹریلین باشندوں کی صحت پر مختلف انداز میں اثر انداز ہوتا ہے: رپورٹ
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) says chronic disease affects people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, those living in rural and remote areas, indigenous Australians and men, more than the rest of the population. Source: Press Association
آسٹریلیا میں مختلف ثقافتی پس منظر کے افراد آباد ہیں۔ اور 2021 میں پہلی بار ایسا ہوا کہ مردم شماری کے ذریعے آسٹریلیا بھر سے ایسا ڈیٹا اکٹھا کیا گیا جس نے ملک میں دس بڑی بیماریوں کی نشاندہی کی۔ مزید جانیے اس پوڈکاسٹ میں۔
