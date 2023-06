42 người thiệt mạng sau vụ IS tấn công trường học ở Uganda

Relatives mourn Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed by suspected rebels as they retreated from Saturday's attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School, at their funeral in Nyabugando, Uganda Sunday, June 18, 2023. A bereaved Ugandan border town on Sunday began burying the victims of the brutal attack by suspected extremist rebels that left at least 42 people dead, most of them students, as security forces stepped up patrols along the frontier with volatile eastern Congo. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda) Source: AP / Hajarah Nalwadda/AP/AAPIMAGE