Những chỉ trích gay gắt về phản ứng quốc tế đối với Gaza khi Israel tiếp tục tấn công vào bệnh viện

TOPSHOT - Patients and internally displaced people are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Heavy fighting was raging near Al-Shifa hospital, with Israel saying it had killed dozens of militants and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas's capacity to fight. Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / AFP