Phản ứng khác nhau khi Trung Quốc mở cửa biên giới ngay trước Tết Nguyên đán

Travellers line up for the Hong Kong immigration desks before crossing the border to China at Lok Ma Chau MTR station, in Hong Kong, China, 08 January 2023. From 08 January 2023, after three years of closures due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, at least 60,000 people a day are allowed to cross the Hong Kong-mainland China border each way without the need to undergo quarantine. Seven land, sea and air cross-border checkpoints have returned to regular operating hours after three years of closures or limited services under some of the world's toughest and longest pandemic restrictions. A negative polymerase chain action (PCR) test result taken within the past 48 hours is still required to travel to either side of the Hong Kong-China border. Source: EPA / JEROME FAVRE/EPA