Ukraine tái chiếm ba ngôi làng sau một năm bị Nga chiếm đóng

RUSSIA - JUNE 12, 2023: Seen in this video screen grab are Russian military servicemen who were released from captivity after a prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine as they arrive by plane at an airport. On 11 June 2023, 94 Russian military servicemen returned from territories controlled by the Kiev regime after prisoner-of-war exchange talks. Video grab. Best possible quality. Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/TASS/Sipa USA Credit: TASS/Sipa USA