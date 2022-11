Việt Nam tuần qua: Làn sóng cắt giảm lao động tại Việt Nam giữa lúc Tết cận kề

A thousand workers are shown stiching uppers for Nike shoes, July 26, 1997, at the Korean-owned Tae Kwang Vina factory, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. One floor below 2000 workers are doing the same. The Factory employs 8,750 workers. For the past three years, pressure has typified the Asian factories that churn out Nike shoes and clothes, which has led to abuse in some cases. Nike company officials say the Nike-aligned factories offer respectable wages, where working conditions have improved and abusesare relatively few. (AP Photo/The Oregonian, Paul Kitagaki Jr.) Credit: PAUL KITAGAKI JR./AP