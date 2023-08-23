15 years after fleeing the country, Malka Leifer will be sentenced for her crimes

Key Points Malka Leifer faced trial over sexual abuse of teenage girls allegedly perpetrated when she was school principal.

In April, she was found guilty of 18 of 27 charges relating to the abuse of two sisters.

Before the case went to court authorities spent more than a decade trying to extradite her from Israel.

Twelve years ago three Melbourne sisters made police statements about sexual abuse by their former school principal.





Malka Leifer, 56, not only denied guilt throughout the trial but when complaints initially arose in 2008, she fled the country.





The allegations date back to a period when sisters Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer were students and junior religious studies teachers at Adass Israel School between 2003 and 2007.





After being pursued by the Australian and Israeli justice systems she spent years challenging her extradition back to Australia to face pending charges.



While it has not been a smooth path to justice, Leifer will be sentenced for the abuse of the two sisters on Thursday.



The Addas Israel School

Leifer fled Australia to Israel in 2008 when allegations about her treatment of students at her school arose.





It has been alleged that she fled using a plane ticket paid for by the Addas School and it has recently been reported that Victoria Police has reopened an investigation into the conduct of those at the Elsternwick school at the time.



The Adass Israel school in Elsternwick where Malka Leifer was principal. Source: Getty / Darrian Traynor The school is part of the ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel Jewish community in Melbourne.





According to an SBS documentary on the reclusive sect which consisted of about 2000 people in 2016, it attempts to maintain age-old rituals by remaining as self-sufficient as possible.





The conservative society was understood to have its own shops, schools, butcher, baker, synagogue, cemetery, and even its own ambulance service.



Extraditing Malka Leifer to Australia

The Australian government made a request to Israel in 2013 to extradite Leifer so she could face the 74 charges laid against her by Victoria Police.





Leifer was first arrested in Israel in 2014 and placed under house arrest, only to be let free on the condition she undertook psychiatric assessments.





However, following an independent undercover investigation that proved she was feigning mental illness and going about her life as normal, Ms Leifer was arrested again in 2018.



Melbourne sisters Elly Sapir, Dassi Ehrlich and Nicole Meyers travelled to Jerusalem to attend court where Malka Leifer's possible extradition was being considered. Source: AAP / ABIR SULTAN Since that time Leifer was bailed and re-imprisoned a number of times across a drawn-out appeals process.





In 2019, her case even saw Israel's deputy health minister Ya'acov Litzman summoned for questioning by Israeli police.





There were suspicions that he had played a role in obstructing the extradition of Leifer.





According to the Times of Israel , the minister received "an extremely light sentence" in the form of a fine, for his role in "pressuring employees in the Health Ministry to alter the conclusions of psychiatric evaluations that had deemed the accused sex offender fit for extradition."





A total of 74 hearings were held in Israeli courts in regard to Leifer's case.





Her final failed appeal took place in December 2020, at which point, Israel's Justice Minister finally approved her extradition.



In January 2021, more than a decade after fleeing to Israel, Leifer was extradited to Australia.



Malka Leifer on trial in Australia

The matter went to trial at the County Court of Victoria in February with Leifer initially facing 29 charges including multiple rape and indecent assault charges.





She was acquitted of two charges during proceedings as it was found the relevant legislation had not been in place during the alleged offending.



Following six weeks of hearing evidence, jurors deliberated over nine days before handing down their 18 guilty verdicts.





Leifer was acquitted of nine charges — including all five brought by prosecutors over the alleged abuse of Meyer.



