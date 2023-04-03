Malka Leifer's guilty school abuse verdict is 'bittersweet' for sisters

Key Points Former ultra-Orthodox Jewish school principal Malka Leifer has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Leifer also received nine not-guilty verdicts for other charges.

The mother of eight pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Victorian County Court trial.

This article contains references to sexual assault





"Malka Leifer is guilty."





For more than a decade, three Melbourne sisters fought to hear those words.





On Monday, they did.





But the results were bittersweet for Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper, who accused their former ultra-Orthodox Jewish school principal of sexually abusing them as students and students teachers at the Adass Israel School between 2003 and 2007.



Leifer, a 56-year-old mother of eight, pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including 10 each of rape and indecent assault.





She was found guilty of 18 charges relating to the abuse of Ms Erlich and Ms Sapper.





She was acquitted of nine charges — including all five brought by prosecutors over the alleged abuse of Ms Meyer.





Jurors deliberated for 32 hours over nine days before handing down their verdicts on Monday afternoon.





"Yes it's bittersweet, but she is guilty," Ms Meyer said outside court, holding hands with her sisters.





"I believe in myself. My sisters believe in me."



Nicole Meyer, Elly Sapper and Dassi Erlich accused former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer of abusing them when she was the head of Melbourne's Ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele They were in court for the verdicts.





"It was frightening but at the same time we were able to stand strong and look at each other and look at her, and say 'she abused us'," Ms Sapper said.





Ms Meyer described it as empowering.





"I turned around and looked at her ... if she doesn't want to look at me, so be it."





Leifer sat without reacting, her gaze firmly on the jury as the six men and six women handed down their unanimous verdicts through the foreman.



Who is Malka Leifer?

Malka Leifer was appointed principal of the girls' school after arriving in Melbourne in 2001, but she was stood down when allegations were raised in 2008.





She fled to Israel days later and when charged in 2014 began a years-long battle against extradition.





The sisters told jurors they were abused by Leifer in school camps, during private lessons at the school and at Leifer's home.





Ms Erlich told jurors Leifer was a woman revered as much as a rabbi in their deeply religious community.





"I had this person that everybody looked up to paying attention to me and I was desperate for that support," she said.



Outside court she said the abuse had held the sisters hostage for years. She started the Bring Leifer Back campaign, they travelled to Israel for extradition hearings and met prime ministers to fight for Leifer's return to Australia.





"To get to this moment is absolutely overwhelming ... it was so unbelievable that we'd get to this time and we have — she is guilty," Ms Erlich said.





Now they are free.





"It's time to start looking forward instead of looking back. This is the beginning of our future now," Ms Sapper said.





"It's time to start our lives. This is the day that we put this to the back of us."



Survivors' bravery commended

In a statement, Adass Israel School principal and chief executive Aaron Strasser apologised to the sisters.





"We are sorry for the distress they have suffered and the impact of that abuse on their lives and families," he said.





"We commend the survivors' bravery in coming forward."





Ms Meyer and Ms Sapper received confidential payouts from the school. Ms Erlich was denied a payout but was awarded damages by the Supreme Court.





Leifer's barrister Ian Hill KC had "nothing to say at this time" when leaving court on Monday.





In court, Mr Hill KC argued the lengthy delay between the alleged offending and the trial, which began in February, was a disadvantage to the defence and to jurors.





He attacked the credibility of the sisters, accusing one of telling "blatant lies" in her evidence.





"Truth and reliability were lost in false accounts," he said.





"Perhaps even at times hardened into false imaginations and false memories of false realities."



Manny Waks, chief executive officer of Voice against Child Sexual Abuse (VoiCSA), said he hoped the verdict would contribute to "long-term healing and well-being".





“We are also mindful that there are several other alleged victims of Leifer who for one reason or another have chosen not to go through this process and we also have them in our thoughts," he wrote in a statement.





“We thank the sisters for sharing their very personal and difficult story so publicly, which has contributed to educating the public regarding the complexities of pursuing justice in the context of child sexual abuse, in particular within the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community."





The Victorian Jewish community welcomed the guilty verdict on Monday and paid tribute to the community's role in supporting the survivors and in demanding the return of Leifer to Australia.





“This verdict demonstrates the importance of pursuing justice, even in the face of difficulties," said Daniel Aghion KC, President of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria.





"This case has exposed gravely dangerous and damaging behaviour. It is a wake-up call to every community organisation that works with children to do better."





Leifer is due back in court on 26 April. She will face a pre-sentence hearing at a later date.



