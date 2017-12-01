Four people have been injured and hospitalised after a building in New Taipei was attacked with Molotov cocktail bombs, firefighters said on Friday.

Four people were injured and hospitalized after a building in New Taipei was attacked with Molotov cocktail bombs, firefighters said on Friday.

Two victims, a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were in critical condition after suffering serious burns, while another 28-year-old woman who jumped from the third-floor building after the attack has been hospitalised.

A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital with severe burns, the New Taipei City Fire Department added.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and the authorities were investigating.