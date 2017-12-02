A German bible has set a world record for the world's largest accordion book, with a surface area of 645.2 square metres.

A Bible illustrated by German artist Willy Wiedmann has set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest accordion book, featuring a surface area of 645.2 square metres.

Organisers in the eastern city of Magdeburg originally aimed to break the record for the world's longest Bible, but since that did not exist as a category, the Guinness team offered the record for largest leporello, a book style of folding printed material back and forth.

More than 500 volunteers in May helped fold the 3,333 hand-drawn illustrations, spanning 1,517 metres, into a book as part of Germany's celebrations for 500 years since the Reformation.

The Stuttgart-based artist Wiedmann, who worked on the illustrations for 16 years, died before the record attempt could be completed.