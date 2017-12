John Howard has called for an end to what he's described as an outbreak of madness following calls within the Coalition for the resignation of Malcolm Turnbull.

Former Prime Minister John Howard has called for calm amid what he's described as an "outbreak of madness" in the Coalition.

He was commenting after NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro called for the resignation of Prime Minister John Howard as a "Christmas gift" to Australians.

Mr Howard has told the Australian newspaper that he continues to support Mr Turnbull "very strongly".

"There seems to be an outbreak of madness at present," Mr Howard said.

"People should take a cold bath and calm down. "