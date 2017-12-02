Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the United States Senate intelligence panel, says Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be called before them again.

The Senate intelligence panel's top Democrat says lawmakers will want to again interview US President Donald Trump's son-in-law turned White House adviser Jared Kushner in the wake of former adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea as part of the US special counsel's investigation.

"There are a number, like Mr Kushner and others, that we're going to want to invite back," Senator Mark Warner told reporters. He declined to say whether that would include US Vice President Mike Pence.

He added that he remained confident in the panel's Republican chairman, Richard Burr. Burr, in a New York Times report on Thursday, said Trump had told him that he was eager to see the committee's probe end.