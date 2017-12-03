Craig Overton (centre) celebrates his wicket of Australia's Steve Smith on Day 1 of the Second Test. (AAP)

Sledged by Steve Smith for being "too slow", England paceman Craig Overton had the last laugh on debut in Adelaide.

The lanky seamer made his first Test wicket one to remember when he bowled Smith for 44 on day one of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Smith's fiery exchanges with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad showed the level of animosity that has crept into the series.

But it was Overton who sent the world's No.1-ranked Test batsman on his way, delivering a sharp off-cutter which Smith played onto his stumps in the final session.

Overton, who was called up to replace Jake Ball in England's XI, largely avoided the verbal hostilities while fielding in the deep.

But he still took plenty of satisfaction from the prized scalp after being given a serve by the Australian skipper.

"He was saying I was slow," a smiling Overton said after play.

"It was nice that I beat him for pace like I did."

Broad's obvious targeting of Smith from the moment he arrived at the crease had many suspecting it was a preconceived tactic to disrupt the brilliant batsman.

Overton wasn't sure whether it was a deliberate plan but noted that it appeared to throw Smith off his game.

"It looked like he got under his skin," he said.

"The way he left the ball, it was sort of exaggeration a little bit, he certainly didn't do that in the first game in Brisbane.

"I don't know if he was doing that on purpose just to wind us up a little bit and throw it back at us."

Overton's Ashes debut was made all the more special by the fact his parents were among the Adelaide Oval crowd.

"Obviously it was disappointing last week not to play but I made sure I put the hard work in and made the most of my chances," the 23-year-old said.

"It was nice that my folks were here, hopefully I'll make them proud."