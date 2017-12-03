LNP leader Tim Nicholls, deputy Deb Frecklington, and MPs Dale Last and Jason Costigan campaign. (AAP)

The Liberal National Party needs to win back voters in northern Queensland after a "diabolical" result in the state election, MP Jason Costigan says.

A north Queensland Liberal National MP says the party needs a Barnaby Joyce-figure to revive its stocks after its poor performance in last weekend's state election.

"We need someone they can believe in. Someone who is authentic, someone who is real, someone who is one of us," Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan told the Sunday Mail.

The merged party, led by Brisbane-based MP Tim Nicholls, fell well short of victory, with many National-aligned MPs concerned about the party's performance in the regions.

Mr Costigan retained his seat with a slightly increased margin, but said overall the LNP's performance had been "bitterly disappointing" in the north.

"We need to have some people in our team who can sell ice to the Eskimos and at the moment some of us couldn't sell ice to an Afgani camel driver," he said as he spoke about the party's election loss.

"We had some terrific policies, but it's plainly obvious that the messengers couldn't get the cut through, rightly or wrongly."

A meeting of all elected LNP MPs is expected to be held once the final election results are known.

There is speculation Mr Nicholls' could face a challenge. Mr Costigan did not rule out a run for the deputy's role, currently held by Nanango MP, Deb Frecklington.

"This (north Queensland) is old National Party heartland. I know North Queensland like the back of my hand. I don't need a map. I don't need briefing notes."

Mr Joyce had a thumping win in the by-election in his seat of New England on Saturday.