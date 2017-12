Shares in G8 Education have slumped after the childcare operator cut its earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year.

The Gold Coast-based childcare centre operator said underlying earnings for FY2017 were now expected to come in at around $160 million, a five per cent year-on-year increase, but well down on the more than $170 million guidance announced in August.

At 1105 AEDT, shares in G8 were down $1.03, or 23.3 per cent, at $3.39.