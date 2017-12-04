The Reserve Bank board is not expected to increase the cash rate when it meets on Tuesday. (AAP)

The Reserve Bank board meets on Tuesday and is not expected to alter the cash rate from a record-low 1.5 per cent.

While economists expect there could be an interest rate hike next year, they are confident borrowers will not suffer a pre-Christmas shock when the Reserve Bank holds its monthly board meeting.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its cash rate at a record-low 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, where it has stood since August 2016.

The board will not meet again until February.

Timo Henckel, a lecturer at the Australian National University's Research School of Economics, expects the housing market and wages growth will be key to interest rate movements in 2018.

Housing markets in Australia's major cities appear to be cooling after posting double-digit gains during the past couple of years.

Even though the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4 per cent and is the lowest since February 2013, wages are growing by only two per cent.

"Low wages growth continues to drag on domestic consumption," Dr Henckel said on Monday.

Dr Henckel chairs the ANU's "RBA shadow board", which includes academics, economists and former central bank board members.

"The RBA shadow board continues to advocate a hold-and-wait policy," he said.

It attached a 60 per cent probability of the cash rate holding steady on Tuesday but a 69 per cent chance of a hike in the next six months.

In a report on Australia last week, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says it expects rates to start rising in the second half of next year.

That report also described the economy growing at a "robust pace".

New figures could show the economy fitting that description when the national accounts are released on Wednesday.

Economists' forecasts centre on a 0.8 per cent expansion in economic growth in the September quarter, lifting the annual rate to 3.1 per cent and an outcome more attuned to sustainable employment growth.

Economists will refine their predictions in the next couple days as quarterly figures are issued for company profits, business inventories, international trade and government spending.

Treasury will use the national accounts to help update its forecasts for the midyear budget review, which Treasurer Scott Morrison will hand down in the next couple of weeks.