The federal government is expected to introduce legislation to crack down on foreign interference in Australian democratic institutions.

Foreign donations to political parties and laws targeting spies and foreign interference in Australia's democratic institutions will be part of new counter-intelligence legislation expected to be introduced to parliament his week.

"The legislation will strengthen and modernise a range of offences including espionage, sabotage and treason," Attorney-General George Brandis told Fairfax on Monday.

"It will also introduce - for the first time - a range of offences criminalising acts of foreign interference."