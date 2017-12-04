Signout
  • Australian Attorney-General George Brandis has prepared foreign interference legislation. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
The federal government is expected to introduce legislation to crack down on foreign interference in Australian democratic institutions.
Source:
AAP
55 MINS AGO  UPDATED 54 MINS AGO

Foreign donations to political parties and laws targeting spies and foreign interference in Australia's democratic institutions will be part of new counter-intelligence legislation expected to be introduced to parliament his week.

"The legislation will strengthen and modernise a range of offences including espionage, sabotage and treason," Attorney-General George Brandis told Fairfax on Monday.

"It will also introduce - for the first time - a range of offences criminalising acts of foreign interference."

Advertisement