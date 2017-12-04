President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of a UN pact to deal with global migration because it was "simply not compatible with US sovereignty".

In a statement released late on Saturday, the US mission to the UN noted that President Donald Trump made the decision.

"No country has done more than the United States, and our generosity will continue," said Nikki Haley, whose parents are immigrants from India. "But our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone.

"We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country," she said.

Trump campaigned last year on a promise to deport large numbers of immigrants and build a wall on the US border with Mexico to help tackle illegal immigration and crime in the US. Since he took office in January, he has also moved to ban US entry by people from select Muslim countries.

With a record 21.3 million refugees globally, the 193-member UN General Assembly adopted a political declaration in September last year in which they also agreed to spend two years negotiating the pact on safe, orderly and regular migration.

Former US president Barack Obama's administration backed the resolution, known as the New York Declaration.

"The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with US sovereignty," Haley said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regretted the US decision, his spokesman said on Sunday, but expressed hope the US might re-engage in the talks.

Haley's predecessor Samantha Power mocked the US move.

"How to further insult your Mexican neighbour, turn your back on humanity's most desperate, and make America irrelevant on a hugely destabilising global crisis in one easy step," she posted on Twitter.